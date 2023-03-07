Eat with no worries: GrabFood enhances its service to a more cost-saving option

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): We all have been at that place where we don’t feel like cooking, the hunger pangs are kicking in and at the same time we want to save money. Life can be hectic, especially for those who have multiple tasks to do that even having a meal may seem like a chore. There is the preparation, cooking, and cleaning of the dishes. To ditch cooking and dine-in, well, there is the budget and time-consuming factor. Luckily, these people can now hit two birds with one stone with GrabFood’s new delivery option.

A click away from your pick, GrabFood Malaysia is revamping its delivery options to enhance its affordability and accessibility for Malaysians. Understanding consumer needs, GrabFood strives to satisfy both our stomachs and pocket.

First piloted in November 2022, Saver Delivery is an option whereby users will be able to enjoy delivery fees from as low as RM1 on the widest range of restaurants on GrabFood in exchange for a slightly longer delivery time. This is done by grouping orders in the same direction a delivery partner will travel.

With GrabFood’s Saver Delivery, consumers can now opt for a longer delivery duration and save more.

In addition, GrabFood has also expanded the Saver Delivery option to additional cities nationwide, providing a lower delivery fee option for consumers across the country.

Sharing the inspiration behind the expansion, Jiong Jian Tan, Director of Commercial and Deliveries at Grab Malaysia, says, “In this current climate, we believe it’s vital to continuously enhance our service, making it even more affordable while catering to the diverse needs of consumers.”

One thing to note here is that the Saver Delivery option is only applicable from eligible merchant-partners, depending on several factors such as time of order and location. Delivery partners allocated to these orders will also be compensated the same as other delivery options.

On the other hand, catering to the needs of those who are in a rush, GrabFood also recently introduced the Direct Delivery option. With this feature, consumers can get their food delivered faster than usual with a slightly higher fee.

Tan further commented: “We hope that with these enhancements, we’re able to serve even more Malaysians across the country and bring them accessible convenience that suits their lifestyle.”

So, it all comes down to one important question: “Now or later?”. Regardless of your choice, GrabFood will ensure that you love your hunger from now on.

Together with these new options, features such as being able to schedule your order and opt for self pick-up, aim to provide consumers with a wide range of convenient options to get their meals.

Having too much to handle on a daily basis is not easy. At least, GrabFood can help take care of your meal planning – One click away and the food is on the way.

By making food delivery more accessible for consumers and catering to varied types of eaters, the revamped delivery options will also benefit Grab delivery partners and merchant partners alike by spurring additional income opportunities.

“We are committed to continue enhancing our service to provide value-added solutions to all within the ecosystem who depend on the platform. And through this, we hope that we’re able to safeguard its sustainability – continuing to provide affordable convenience to consumers and as a source of earning opportunity for merchants and delivery partners,” concluded Tan.