Fahmi: Internet access issue especially in rural areas to be resolved by June

SHAH ALAM (March 7): The issue of internet access in the country, especially in rural areas, will be resolved by June this year, said Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will hold discussions with telecommunications companies to identify and find appropriate solutions.

He added that issues related to internet access could be resolved almost completely if all telecommunications companies could work together, such as sharing telecommunication towers.

“What I stressed to the MCMC, if possible by this June, the problem of network sharing and quality (of internet access) will be resolved.

“Through my discussion with the telecommunications companies before this, they expressed their willingness to cooperate, maybe they need some time (for discussion) between them,” he said during a People’s Townhall with Fahmi Fadzil programme, organised by Sinar Harian at the Karangkraf Media Complex, here, last night.

However, he said internet access cannot only be measured by the number of telecommunication towers in any one area but should also be seen based on the conditions and geography of the area, especially the three per cent of populated areas which still do not have internet coverage.

“Therefore we will strive for broadband wireless access (BWA), which will use technology such as satellite; perhaps we will look into Wide Space TV and some other technologies which will help provide access,” he said.

Fahmi also said that his ministry is examining the need to amend the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to keep pace with current digital developments.

He said the act was enacted a long time ago, and the ministry will look at several things.

“This is not the place for me to say (about the amendment) in detail… Because it is an old (law), (it is necessary) to take into account the changes which are happening in the digital world now. — Bernama