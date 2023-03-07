Fire in Oya village leaves mother, son homeless

MUKAH (March 7): A 64-year-old woman and her 38-year-old son were left homeless after a fire this morning razed their house in Kampung Bakong, Oya.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said in a statement that eight firefighters from Mukah fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.58am.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire had fully destroyed a house made of a non-permanent structure.

“The two victims managed to run to safety and they did not suffer any injuries in the incident,” said the statement.

The statement added firefighters managed to bring the situation under control by 10.40am before the operation ended at 10.55am.