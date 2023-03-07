Hajiji receives replicas of his old ICs

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): The new state National Registration Department (NRD) director Ervinah Kebahi @ Syarafina Ibrahim on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

And Ervinah made the courtesy call on Monday more memorable when she presented Hajiji with the replicas of his old identity cards.

Ervinah started her duties as the state NRD director in January this year, replacing Khairul Aminus Kamaruddin.

She was formerly posted in the Civil Service Commission Sabah Secretariat.