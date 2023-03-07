Home Ministry seize banned sex toys in Sepang

PUTRAJAYA (March 7): The Home Ministry (KDN) seized over 1,000 banned sex toys at a residence in Kota Warisan, Sepang on Dec 19.

KDN enforcement and controls division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said the seizure was made under Ops Maya 1/2023 after the house, which was used to store the toys before being sold online, was monitored.

He said the toys were banned items and were an offence under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 for eroding moral values.

The operation led to the arrest of a local man, 57, on Dec 19, who was charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court on Feb 2 under the Act and Section 292(a) of the Penal Code for distributing and selling obscene items.

“KDN will not hesitate to take stern action against any party involved in elements that can erode morals, public order and national safety,” he said.

Nik Yusaimi the banned toys worth RM115,000 were believed to be made in China and Thailand and brought into Malaysia through online transactions, with items being priced between RM70 to RM1,000.

“The ministry is worried that the use of sex toys would affect the moraility of Malaysians and if uncontrolled, would lead to a decline in moral values and other social problems,” he said.

He also urged e-commerce platform providers to cooperate with the government to stop the sale of illicit items and those with information about such sale and distribution can contact the ministry at 03-80008000. – Bernama