Kamaludin: High marketability makes polytechnic graduates the choice of employers

KUCHING (March 7): The high employability rate of polytechnic graduates is an indication that polytechnic graduates are always the choice of employers, said Kamaludin Daud.

As for Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic, the marketability rate of its graduates last year was 92.4 per cent, said the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) deputy director general (Governance).

According to him, the percentage of graduates’ employability rate shows that Polytechnic Kuching Sarawak is capable of being a technical education and vocational training (TVET) centre that remains relevant in playing an important role in producing a workforce towards a developed country with high-income and technology.

He said this when officiating at the 28th Commemorative Convocation Ceremony of Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic at the Perak Jubilee Hall of the campus here.

Kamaludin said JPPKK stands firm with the strength of 36 polytechnics, 105 community colleges, 10,211 staff, and more than 98,000 students across the country, and as one of the country’s largest contributors of the technical workforce.

In that regard, he said Polytechnic campuses always ensure that students are ready to jump into the field of employment with knowledge and skills that are appropriate and relevant to the needs of the industry.

Also present was Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic director Hikmatullah Hajid Ahmad Khan.

Hikmatullah said the purpose of organising the convocation ceremony was to celebrate graduates who had completed their studies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it showed the concern of the campus for graduates who did not have the opportunity to attend their convocation ceremony due to the pandemic.

He added that the 29th Commemorative Convocation Ceremony would be held on March 18-19.

Parents of the graduates who were met said they were grateful for the concern of the Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic management, who understood the wishes of the graduates to have the convocation ceremony.

Similarly, the graduates who were met said that the convocation ceremony was a sign of the success of a student in a higher education institution and, therefore, it was very appropriate to celebrate.

Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic’s 28th Commemorative Convocation Ceremony, which was held in three sessions, involved a total of 590 graduates.

Polytechnic Kuching Sarawak offers 13 diploma programmes in engineering, business management, and information technology.

Individuals who are interested in continuing their studies at Kuching Sarawak Polytechnic can contact the Student Affairs Department officer at 082-845596/7/8.