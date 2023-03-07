Kuching Autistic Association wins 2nd Lebunda Charity Tennis tourney

KUCHING (March 7): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) won the 2nd Lebunda Charity Tennis tournament at Kompleks Tan Sri Bujang Nor here on Sunday.

KAA was crowned as champion when they beat Pertubuhan Sukarelawan Kebajikan Kuching (PSKK) 3-0 in the semifinal.

The final was not played as the organisers decided that the winner is decided at semifinal stage due to the heavy rain in the afternoon.

KAA was represented by Maggie Ng, Ann Liew, Then Yeh Heng, Christopher Bishop, Emerson John James, Shawn Lee and Dr Mark Hardin.

The runner-up was defending champion Pertubuhan Kebajikan & Amal Jariah Komuniti Kuching (PKAJKK) after they beat Sarawak OKU Skills Development Association (Sosda) 2-1 in the other semifinal.

PKAJKK consisted of Wahi Sahmad, Zainoren Alek, Amin Tamel, Muhd Iman Ajun Abdullah, Alexander Simon, Elmy Muliani Ajaib Jamahari and Jessie Kho.

The champion received the Puan Sri Dayang Lela Abang Zawawi Challenge Trophy, RM1,500 and medals while PKAJKK received RM1,400 and medals. Sosda received RM1,300 and medals and PSKK received RM1,200 and medals.

In the fifth and sixth placings were Sarawak Society For The Deaf and Special Olympic Kuching Chapter who received RM1,100 and RM1,000, respectively.

This tournament is jointly organised by Kelab Rekreasi Permain Tenis Rinduk Kuching (TF Rinduk) and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching (PKLK), with the primary objective of raising funds for eight charitable organisations who took part in the competition.

Tanjong Manis MP, Yusuf Abdul Wahab gave away the prizes.

Also present were Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching chairperson Norzan Bujang, deputy chairperson Masnoon Bujang and secretary Ruslan Bujang.