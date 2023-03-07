Kuching druggie jailed for threatening to kill brother-in-law

KUCHING (March 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a drug addict to three months’ jail for criminal intimidation against his sister.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohd Shamsul Ahat, 27, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or with a fine, or both upon conviction.

Mohd Shamsul committed criminal intimidation against his sister by threatening to kill her husband around 8am at their family residence in Kampung Selipar Putus, Jalan Setia Raja here on Jan 31, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Shamsul ran amok while uttering death threats towards his sister.

Fearing for her own and other family members’ safety, the sister lodged a police report and Mohd Shamsul was arrested on the same day.

It is understood that he often behaved in such a manner and threatened other family members.

The investigation revealed that Mohd Shamsul had threatened his sister by saying that he would fight and kill her husband.

He was apparently dissatisfied with his brother-in-law for posting on Facebook photos and a video of him stealing electric cables.

Mohd Shamsul has several past criminal records for drug abuse and theft.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mohd Shamsul was unrepresented by legal counsel.