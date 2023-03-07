Loke: AirAsia offers 62 extra flights for Aidilfitri, including to S’wak

SEPANG (March 7): Low-cost airline, AirAsia, is offering 62 additional flights with fixed fares to seven destinations in Sabah and Sarawak from April 19 until April 30 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said the ticket price is RM199 one way for flights from Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru to Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri; and RM249 one-way ringgit from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and Tawau, as well as Johor Bahru to Kota Kinabalu.

“There are 11,400 seats available,” he said at a press conference here today, adding that bookings can be made from today until April 30 for travel from April 19 to 21, 2023 and April 20 to 30, 2023.

Loke also said he hoped other airlines would emulate AirAsia, especially during the festive period to allow more people to return home to celebrate with their families.

On the search for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) aircraft flight MH370, Loke said a search operation will be initiated if new evidence is presented to the government.

“If new proof is presented, of course, the search effort will begin immediately,” he said.

On March 8 2014, Flight MH370 disappeared from the radar two hours after departing from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Beijing.

Following that, a large-scale search operation was launched involving several countries covering millions of square kilometres south of the Indian Ocean but MH370 or its wreckage failed to be found.

On mitigation measures following the temporary suspension of aerotrain service at KLIA on March 2 due to safety reasons after an incident on March 1, Loke said the shuttle service between the main terminal building and the satellite building has been improved. – Bernama