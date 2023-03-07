Malaysia can learn from Mitsubishi Power’s Hydrogen Park

KUCHING (March 7): Malaysia stands to gain knowledge from Takasago Hydrogen Park, the world’s first centre for validation of hydrogen-related technologies, from production to power generation.

The site acts as a testing facility for Mitsubishi Power’s fleet of hydrogen-ready gas turbines, where their design, performance and durability are validated at actual engine operating conditions.

“Hydrogen for gas turbine testing will be produced on-site using water electrolysis, and potentially next-generation technologies such as advanced solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) and methane pyrolysis technologies,” explained Mitsubishi Power’s executive vice president of International Sales and Marketing Takao Tsukui in an interview with The Borneo Post.

“Once generated, the hydrogen will be stored in pressurised gaseous hydrogen storage facilities before being used as a combustion fuel at the adjacent hydrogen power validation facilities.

“Innovations validated here will eventually be used around the world – and in Malaysia – to support commercialisation of hydrogen gas turbines for power generation and decarbonisation efforts.”

As Malaysia continues its energy transition journey, Tsukui said Mitsubishi Power will collaborate with the government and power sector to bring such energy solutions to the country, leveraging over six decades of operational experience in developing important power projects.

“As part of the MHI Group, we aim to achieve net zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2040 – 10 years ahead of most governments and customers – as an early adopter and innovator,” he added.

“This is something we’ve already set in motion through several projects around the world – the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) project in Utah, US, will become the world’s largest renewable energy hub to produce, store, and deliver green hydrogen to gas turbine power plant.”

In mid last year, Mitsubishi Power also completed the world’s largest hydrogen fuel blending of 20 per cent hydrogen at Plant McDonough-Atkinson, resulting in an approximate seven per cent reduction in CO2 emissions.

“In addition, we are part of the consortium constructing the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant, which is set to be Singapore’s first hydrogen-ready power plant.

“Mitsubishi Power offers hydrogen-ready gas turbines to countries in various stages of hydrogen adoption. These gas turbines can generate electricity on a 70/30 gas/hydrogen volume mix, allowing countries to use natural gas as a bridging solution towards adopting hydrogen and other low carbon fuels for power generation.

“That said, hydrogen infrastructure across the value chain must mature alongside hydrogen combustion technology to support 100 per cent hydrogen power generation.

“Reliable hydrogen production and transportation technology, and carbon capture technology, must be implemented on a local and regional scale. The ambitious goal of transitioning to sustainable hydrogen power generation necessitates intentional cooperation with governments and industry stakeholders.”

Tsukui highlighted that Mitsubishi Power has a suite of technologies that can support the decarbonisation of Malaysia’s energy sector.

“Approximately two-fifths of Malaysia’s total primary energy supply comes from natural gas. The nation also ranks among the world’s largest natural gas exporters and one of Southeast Asia’s largest producers.

“Malaysia can first look to enhance efficiency of gas-based power plants in the short term to meet energy demands while minimising carbon emissions.

“With the highest recorded natural gas-firing efficiency in the world, at greater than 64 per cent as well as industry-leading reliability of 99.5 per cent, our latest JAC gas turbines can play a role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of gas-power generation in Malaysia.

“Moreover, our JAC gas turbines can co-fire 30 per cent hydrogen now, and are expected to achieve 100 per cent combustion verification around 2025, which has the potential to allow Malaysia to transition from gas to hydrogen power generation.”

As an innovative energy solutions provider, Mitsubishi Power is uniquely positioned to implement more cleaner fuel alternatives to power generation technologies, such as ammonia and biomass.

For instance, the group is developing the world’s first 100 per cent ammonia-fired 40MW class gas turbine system and targeting commercialisation in or around 2025.

“We also have a track record of reliably generating power with biomass fuel, which is available at a low cost in Malaysia: our co-firing technology currently has an operational track record of generating more than 3.2 GW of power.

“We are working closely with countries in Southeast Asia to spur adoption of clean fuel alternatives. For example, we are conducting a joint investigation with Indonesia Power on co-firing of hydrogen, biomass and ammonia.

“Similarly, we recently signed a MoU to study and exchange information with Thailand’s largest power producer Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) relating to clean power generation, hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies. We look forward to collaborating with local industry players in Malaysia to drive adoption of decarbonisation technologies.”