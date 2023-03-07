Man in Sibu crushed to death by lorry tipper

SIBU (March 7): A 57-year-old lorry driver was crushed to death by his lorry tipper in an incident at Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi in Jalan Lada here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the victim was identified as Young Leh Kui.

The department said they received a distress call of the incident around 10.05am and a team of eight rescuers were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the man was found pinned underneath his lorry tipper.

“He was believed to be conducting an inspection on the lorry prior to the incident,” said Bomba.

The man was successfully extricated from the lorry using some rescue tools before being handed over to the paramedics, who pronounced the man dead.