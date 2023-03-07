Miri Chinese chamber to hold AGM this Sunday

MIRI (March 7): Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) at Imperial Hotel Miri this Sunday (March 12).

In a statement, MCCCI said the AGM, which will be chaired by its chairman Ling Chiong Sing, is expected to discuss the activities that they will be holding this year.

MCCCI members are encouraged to arrive early, ideally 10 minutes before the meeting commence to allow the AGM to proceed on time, it added.

“The AGM will be conducted in person, thus there will be no online option. We have checked with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on this and (confirmed that) in person meeting is suffice,” it said.

Following the meeting, MCCCI will be presenting awards to the most hardworking committee members of the main committee and youth committee, as a way to encourage the committee members to be proactive in executing their responsibility.

Attending members are also reminded to pay their annual membership fees before or during the meeting.

For more information, contact MCCCI secretariat at 085-432570 or 439832 or WhatsApp 011-58849832.