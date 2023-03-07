Miri lion dance troupe to train in Selangor for international competition

MIRI (March 7): Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Association will send its team to the Selangor Khoon Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association’s training centre on March 8-9.

Co-founder and chairman Vincent Chee said this is to prepare the team for the International Southern Lion Dance Competition in Johor on March 12.

He said the training is important to brush up skills and keep members’ spirits high prior to the competition at IOI Mall in Kulai.

“This is quite a prestigious competition that is now in its 10th edition, which will see some of the best lion dance teams from China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, as well as Malaysia competing for the trophy and honour to be crowned as the best.

“We definitely feel honoured to be among the five Malaysian teams in this competition, as Wai Sheng’s team is the only team representing Sarawak,” said Chee.

The competition organised by Kulai Long Yi Dragon and Lion Dance Wushu Association seeks to promote dragon and lion martial art culture and to promote friendship between lion dance troupes and participating countries.

Last week (March 1), the Wai Sheng troupe received the Sarawak flag from Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at Miri Airport, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting.