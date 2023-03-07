Non-existent loan scam leaves unemployed man in Sibu RM9,730 poorer

SIBU (March 7): A 22-year-old unemployed man lost a total of RM9,730 of his savings to a non-existent loan scam recently.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili the victim had visited a website to apply for a RM100,000 loan to start a business.

“He was asked to make advance payment in order for his application to be approved.

“He then transferred a total of RM9,730 in six transactions to three different bank accounts,” Zulkipli said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the victim only realised he was scammed after the suspect asked him to make more payment.

He lodged a police report on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli would like to advise members of the public not to fall prey to any loan offer via social media.

“They must check with the relevant agencies before making any loan application or accepting suspicious loan offers,” he said.

Zulkpli said members of the public can also carry out checks at the nearest police station or at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or CCID Infoline at 013-2111222 or CCID Response Centre at 03-26101559.