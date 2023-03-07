Nonsensical claim GRS will withdraw support for PM – Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) allegation that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) would withdraw its support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if there is a political upheaval does not make sense.

According to Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, GRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had, after the 15th general election supported Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

It is therefore wrong for Warisan’s Information Chief Datuk Azis Jamman to make such a nonsensical and evil claim, he said.

“The fact is that Warisan does not support any party or national leader and for that reason, they cut ties with Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Anwar and went solo in GE15. In reality, Warisan’s decision to support Anwar and the Unity Government was made because they have no other choice as the party only has three Members of Parliament.

“So whether Warisan supports or not, it has no effect on the Unity Government between PH, BN, GPS and GRS,” said Nizam in a statement on Monday.

The Apas assemblyman opined that Azis and his party tried to cover up their own mistakes, by pointing fingers at other parties and making wild assumptions.

He said Azis was bitter due to the crossovers of their assemblymen who announced they were leaving the party with their grassroots supporters and added that the exodus was proof that all those who were in support of the Federal Government and the Prime Minister have long moved on, including GRS leaders.

This is proven by the GRS state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor supporting decisions and visions of the Unity Government.

“With the support of Sabah government through the GRS and Sabah Pakatan Harapan leadership towards Anwar and the Unity Government, there was no acts of treachery, unlike what was done by several state leaders on Jan 6, masterminded by Warisan leaders to overtake and create a backdoor state government.

“So just because their own party and leaders have ill intent, don’t assume that other parties and their leaders are the same,” said Nizam.

Meanwhile Gagasan Rakyat’s Vice President II Datuk Rubin Balang said losing support has made Warisan desperate to the point that it has resorted to making accusations against GRS and Gagasan Rakyat that is led by Hajiji.

He stressed that Azis’ claim that GRS will withdraw support for Anwar and the unity government is baseless and malicious.

According to him, Warisan which is facing a support crisis due to 11 of its state elected representatives quitting the party, resorted to using the allegation of GRS and Gagasan Rakyat pulling support for the Prime Minister to garner the attention of its supporters and the people.

“It is very clear that Warisan is getting desperate and worried about the influence and strength of GRS and Gagasan Rakyat which is growing from strength to strength,” Rubin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rubin said Azis should not worry about GRS and Gagasan Rakyat’s support for the Prime Minister, instead he should be worried about Warisan’s leaders and members leaving the party.

“There is no question of GRS and Gagasan Rakyat pulling their support for the Prime Minister because of the close understanding, relationship and cooperation between the State Government led by Hajiji and the Unity Government led by Anwar,” he said.