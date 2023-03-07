PBK’s Voon alleges S’wak, Sabah still not getting due attention from Putrajaya

KUCHING (March 7): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan yesterday questioned what he perceived as the federal government’s continued lack of attention given to Sarawak and Sabah.

He claimed that Putrajaya would only turn its attention to the needs of the Borneo states after “much noise” is made by their respective citizens.

“Why is priority always given to Malaya and not Sabah and Sarawak? It would seem that even after 60 years (of the formation of Malaysia), the federal government is only interested to take care of Malaya but not so much Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

He cited, among other things, the process of upgrading railway stations in the peninsula, as mentioned by Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a video, when Sabahans and Sarawakians “still cross crocodile-infested rivers by boats.”

“People have to walk through the jungles and muddy roads before they are able to reach some towns and villages. The quality of roads is also wanting and many have met accidents on the road,” he added.

In the recent video, Loke said his ministry is in the process of installing lifts at KTM stations to facilitate and encourage the use of public transport among the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

Voon in his statement also questioned the allocation of federal funds for flood-ravaged states in the peninsula, claiming Sarawak has not been given any despite also being affected.

“Johor received RM50 million approved by the prime minister to help the flood victims. What has Sarawak got? What has the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government been doing to get funds from the federal government?”

He said Sabahans and Sarawakians are “people of great patience” but that the federal government should not take the two states for granted when it comes to such matters.