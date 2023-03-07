Pork from Hong Kong seized at Tawau port

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): The Sabah Customs Department seized RM365,700 worth of undeclared pork at the Tawau port on Monday.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Customs officers stopped and inspected a container from Hong Kong as it went through the scanner machine after spotting suspicious items inside.

Ahmad Maslan said investigation revealed that the manifest of the container was listed as potato french fries to prevent detection by authorities.

“The Customs Department is investigating the case under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967,” he told reporters after inspecting the effectiveness of the scanning machine at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Tuesday.

Ahmad Maslan said the government will ensure that scanning machines at all entry points in the country can be improved to curb smuggling activities.

He said the government and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department will identify all methods to ensure that the scanner system at entry points throughout the country, including at ports, can be optimised from time to time.

“We hope that efforts to improve the efficiency of these scanners will be increased from time to time in all ports and airports to curb smuggling activities.

“Besides that, information from the public is also important to achieve this,” he said.

Also present was Sabah Customs Assistant Director General Mohd Nasir Deraman.

Ahmad Maslan said the cost of a scanner machine at the port is about RM20 million and a baggage scanning machine at the airport is only RM500,000.

“Therefore, we want to make sure that all entry points in the country have a complete scanning machine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan said the Malaysia Customs Department collected RM1.791 billion in revenue in 2022.

He said service tax made up most of the collection with RM316.5 million, followed by import sales (RM180.7 million), sales tax (RM76.9 million), duty import (RM60 million) and extraordinary profit levy from palm oil (RM527.6 million).