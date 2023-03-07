Question on why govt has not declared flood emergency to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): The question of why the government has not declared a flood emergency, especially in Johor, despite the bad situation there, will be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) in a question to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT).

There will also be a question by Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) to the prime minister on the implication to the country’s economy with the investment commitment worth RM25.5 billion by Amazon Web Services by the year 2037.

The prime minister will also be asked about the plans and preparations by the government in ensuring the business community and private sector in Sabah and Sarawak can benefit through networkings such as – company to company (C2C), business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) with the shifting of the capital of Indonesia to Kalimantan.

The matter will be raised by Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis).

During the oral answer session, Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) will pose a question to the Minister of Communications and Digital on the status of achieving high-speed internet in Sabah, which should have switched to 5G technology.

Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang) will pose a question to the prime minister on measures by the government to establish an ombudsman system to deal with misconduct among politicians, government servants and the authorities.

After the question and answer session, the house will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level. – Bernama