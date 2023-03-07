Raja Puan Muda Perak visits Borneo Cultures Museum

KUCHING (March 7): Her Royal Highness the Raja Puan Muda of Perak Darul Ridzuan Dato’ Seri Di Raja Tan Sri Tunku Soraya Al-Marhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’Adzam Shah visited the Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM) here today.

Tunku Soraya’s arrival at 10am was welcomed by the Sarawak Museum Department director Nancy Jolhi and the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch president Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud.

Tunku Soraya spent more than an hour enjoying the exhibits at the museum where she was also presented with some souvenirs.

Her Royal Highness was to officiate at the opening ceremony of the National Guild Council Gathering at Waterfront Hotel here Tuesday evening as part of her official visit.