Rep disputes previous report on SK Metalun’s construction delays, says all parties support project’s smooth completion

BINTULU (March 7): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon has dismissed media reports on the reasons behind delays on construction at SK Metalun, Belaga.

He said during a dialogue with representatives from government agencies, a timber concession company, and local community leaders at the Murum Dam-Metalun Resettlement area, all parties expressed their support and full cooperation for the project to be carried out smoothly.

“After evaluating all the facts that have been given, the delay in the implementation of this project is not solely caused by the timber concession company operating here nor by the local residents as reported in the mass media recently,” Chukpai said in a Facebook post.

According to him, the timber company is not charging tolls and the contractor is only required to pay the road and bridge maintenance fee as per the circular of the Sarawak Forest Department (DF Circular No. 3/2021) and the contractor has already agreed to pay the fee.

However, the contractor has requested that vehicles carrying staff or workers not be charged.

He said the timber concession company has informed the contractor to apply officially for clearance.

According to him, the contractor has voluntarily given RM250 to all village security and development committees (JKKK) in Metalun and RM300 to all maren uma (village chiefs) every month.

He also said local residents have never interfered or ordered the contractor to stop work as previously reported.

“However, if this happens, JKR (Public Works Department) has asked the contractor to take evidence such as recording video, taking pictures, and also recording the matter in the site diaries,” he said.

Chukpai said with full cooperation, the project could be completed promptly without compromising on quality of work and safety.

“We hope that briefing sessions with project stakeholders will be held regularly, especially regarding the progress of the project.

“Let us pray that this project runs smoothly and safely in order to drive the education agenda of Penan children in particular and Sarawakian children in general,” he said.

In a previous report, human rights and social activist Denis Hang Bilang had in a statement called on the relevant authorities to monitor the progress of SK Metalun’s construction to ensure the contractor can carry out the works smoothly.

He claimed the quality of construction would be affected if too much money is diverted from the actual project.

The new SK Metalun project consists of six classrooms as well as various other facilities, and can accommodate 170 pupils.

It is scheduled to be completed on Sept 28, 2023.