Repair works on road cut off by landslide to begin today, says Samling rep

MIRI (March 7): Road repair works in Kalai near Batu Tujuh, Ulu Baram, which was cut off yesterday by landslide following heavy rain over the past few days, will begin today.

A representative from Samling Timber told The Borneo Post when contacted that the community of Long Selawan had reached out to the company requesting for assistance to repair the damaged stretch.

“We have mobilised our road maintenance team, and the process to repair will begin tomorrow (March 7),” the representative said.

According to the representative, their road maintenance team is currently in the midst of repairing a damaged road in Long Tungan following a request from villagers there.

“Samling Timber will ensure all repairs in Kalai are completed as fast as possible to ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

“We would like to remind all travelling within the area to be careful and vigilant, until the repair works are completed,” the representative added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala said he had been informed the landslide occurred along the road to Long Jeeh and Long Selawan, where a similar landslide had also occurred last January.

“The current prolonged rainy season has caused instability of the hill slope where the landslide occurred this morning and last January,” the Mulu assemblyman said.

According to Gerawat, Samling had helped to clear the landslide which occurred last January and expressed his appreciation to the company for their readiness and willingness to assist to repair roads in Ulu Baram where they have stopped their operations.

“I have contacted both Samling and JKR Miri about this morning’s landslide to request assistance to clear the landslide,” he said.

Gerawat noted that Samling is also currently attending to another landslide along the road to Long Tungan which make the road impassable to vehicles.

“In view of their limited machinery and crew near the site, they can only mobilise to the landslide site along Long Jeeh to Long Selawan road after clearing the landslide along Long Tongan road.

“The road to Long Jeeh and Long Selawan is among those identified for upgrading by HDA (Highland Development Agency). The tender for the road upgrading works is expected to be issued by the third quarter of this year,” Gerawat disclosed.

Gerawat also thanked Samling for undertaking and completing the repair of the collapsed log culvert along the road between the junction to Long Liam and Long San which happened last week.

“That collapsed log culvert has caused major disruption to traffic between many longhouses in Ulu Baram.

“With the reduction in logging activities in Ulu Baram, the government has plans to repair and maintain those abandoned logging roads and progressively upgrade these roads to ensure connectivity for the longhouses and villages,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, Long Selawan villager Wan Egau, 62, told The Borneo Post that he had to cancel his trip to Miri in the morning to attend to an appointment, as the road leading to Miri from Long Selawan was cut off due to the landslide.

He said the landslide blocked the main road leading to Long Jeeh and Long Selawan, and he was forced to turn back home.