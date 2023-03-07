Sarawak to host Asia for Animals conference this October

KUCHING (March 7): The Asia for Animals (AfA) Sarawak Conference 2023, a conference aimed at promoting animal welfare and wildlife management in the Asia-Pacific region, will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from Oct 11 to 14.

According to a press statement, the four-day conference, themed ‘Education and Engagement Bring Change’ will bring together keynote speakers, animal welfare researchers, educators, practitioners, students and animal lovers from around the world.

Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) president Datin Dona Drury-Wee said the AfA biennial conference is the largest gathering of animal welfare organisations in Asia.

“Its purpose is to share information, highlight best practices and build strategies to improve the lives of the animals of Asia.

“We are proud to have won the bid to host this conference for a second time in Kuching, beating two other coalition partners in the selection process.

“We find that the AfA Conference provides us with a platform to inspire and educate our own people, our volunteers, our staff, our council workers, whilst at the same time engaging with and getting our message across to the youth of today,” she said.

A press conference held yesterday at BCCK to announce AfA 2023 was attended by Drury-Wee, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

The AfA Conference is organised by the Asia for Animals Coalition together with SSPCA and supported by Business Events Sarawak.

AfA Conference 2023 has a comprehensive programme that addresses a wide range of topics related to animal welfare.

The conference will cover five main areas, namely human and animal health; communication; education and research; animal and human interaction; trade in wildlife; and rescue centres and animals in captivity.

Early bird registration for AfA 2023 is now open, with CPD points available.

For more information, visit the conference website at asiaforanimals.com/conference-2023 or email alcila@placeborneo.com.