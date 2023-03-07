Sarawakian senior consultant cardiologist named ACC’s initiative chairman

KUCHING (March 7): A Sarawakian senior consultant cardiologist at Sarawak Heart Centre, Dr Alan Fong, has been announced as the chairman of the Global Heart Attack Treatment Initiative of American College of Cardiology (ACC).

In a Facebook post today, Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian congratulated Dr Fong on his achievement for being recognised globally for his expertise as a cardiologist.

“Even from the jungle of Borneo, our talents are recognised and acknowledged by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and cardiac specialist profession globally,” said Dr Sim.

Dr Fong also heads the clinical research centre at Sarawak General Hospital, as well as being the president of the National Heart Association of Malaysia.

“Today, I took over one of ACC’s key initiatives, which is the Global Heart Attack Treatment Initiative (GHATI). This is a one-year term position and I am taking over from Cesar Herrera from the Dominican Republic. I hope to be able to carry on the baton well.”

“Another moment where Malaysia can retain its momentum in the international arena, a journey you started in 2009,” said Dr Fong as quoted by Dr Sim in the Facebook post.

Dr Fong graduated from the University of Bristol in 1999 and he is an adjunct professor of Swinburne University of Technology and an adjunct lecturer at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Among his other roles, he remains a member of the American Heart Association and a member of the Sarawak Research and Development Council.

Dr Fong is also the son of the Sarawak state legal counsel Datuk Seri JC Fong.