Sibu YMCA Camp Resort revises charges to attract more people, says Lau

SIBU (March 7): The Sibu YMCA Camp Resort has revised charges for the use of its facilities in a bid to draw more people to the nature camp, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The president of the Sibu Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) said by reducing the rates, it hoped to also lighten the burden of organisations holding events at the camp resort.

“We also hope that if the camp resort is used more frequent, the income and expenses are able to balance, or at least to break even.

“Most important is that by adjusting the rates, we would like to see more people using the facilities (in the camp resort),” he told a press conference here yesterday.

According to Lau, the running of the resort incurs some deficits each year, as the number of people visiting the resort and using the facilities has not been growing over the years.

“So, I think the use of the facilities of the camp resort was not frequent, maybe it has something to do with the habit of people to get away from the hustle and bustle of urban life and then spend some time in places like YMCA camp resort – (which) did not catch on in a way.

“Therefore over the years, the number of people who visit and use the facility has not been growing. Every year, we incur some deficits – meaning that the income cannot cover the expenses.

“In order for us to encourage, lighten the burden of the people who want to use our facilities, we have decided to revise our charges. We have made quite a drastic adjustment (in the charges),” he said.

Giving the rates of hotel charges which have been revised as examples, Lau said hotels now charge RM60 per room, a reduction of 40 per cent, and RM20 will be imposed for additional person.

As for the YMCA Camp Resort chalet, he added, it is now RM200 (per chalet of three bedrooms/per night), a reduction of 26 per cent, while the main hall is charged at RM350 for a session (per four hours), a price reduction of 30 per cent, and RM50 per four hours for seminar room usage (overhead projector and sound system included), a reduction of 80 per cent.

He pointed out that the use of kitchen cooking stove and gas is charged at RM50 per day, a reduction of 80 per cent while the use of camp fire is free on condition the place is cleared after use.

The entrance fee has been totally waived and no fees are charged for use of tug-of-war equipment, drift trike bike, basketball court and tennis court. The charge for use of gazebo remains at RM60 (four hours per session), while the camping tent is charged at RM20 per tent/per night, he added.

Lau also mentioned about the improvement works to the camp facilities costing about RM350,000

He said this included resurfacing of one of the basketball courts and the fencing. The basket court can also be used to play tennis.

He also mentioned that some of the walls of the 20-room hotel, which is similar to a longhouse, had deteriorated and had been repaired, and furniture, particularly beds and mattresses in the hotel and chalets, had been replaced.

Commenting further, Lau said the main building of the camp resort had also been repainted.

He revealed that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the running of the camp resort was handled by a company from the peninsula.

“Actually, before the Covid-19 (pandemic), for three years we were contracting the running of this camp resort to a company in the peninsula, hoping that through them, we could attract more people, and let more people know about YMCA camp resort, attracting more people to use our facilities.

“However, because of Covid-19, the business totally came to a) standstill as the camp resort also had to close (then to curb the spread of Covid-19) and because of that, we mutually agreed to terminate this arrangement.

“These were the difficult times that we faced like many other businesses or organisations. In May 2022, when the movement control order was lifted completely across the nation, life started to go back to normal. And because of that, we as well at YMCA camp resort we also want to get back to business.

“We welcome people to book our facilities, our place for their activities,” he said, adding that running of the camp resort is now handled by YMCA.

Earlier on, Lau gave a briefing on the background of the camp resort, which was mooted and completed by the late Datuk Robert Lau.

He said the idea behind the camp resort, located 33km from the town, was to provide a place for people who wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of urban life to relax and enjoy the natural environment.

Also present at the press conference were vice-chairman Richard Wong, secretary Teresa Lau and treasurer Penghulu Yong King Sung.