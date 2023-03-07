Three Sarawakians called up for Asean Taekwondo Federation Championship in Manila

KUCHING (March 7): Three poomsae athletes from Sarawak have been selected to represent the country at the 16th Asean Taekwondo Federation Championship in Manila, Philippines from March 10-12.

They are siblings Nurul Hidayah and Nurul Humaira Abdul Karim, and Fedealis Kom Twin.

All three are from Sarawak Taekwondo Association (WTF).

Nurul Hidayah and Nurul Humaira are currently with the national team in Kuala Lumpur preparing for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), while Fedealis will be joining the rest of the national team later.

The two sisters will be competing in both individual and team events for the open category, while Fedealis will compete in the individual event for the 15 to 17 years old category.

Sarawak Taekwondo Association president Azizul Annuar Adenan said he was delighted with and proud of the Sarawakian athletes for being selected again by the national association to represent the country in this Asean event.

He said this championship is on the same level as the SEA Games and would serve as very good exposure for them.

“Both Hidayah and Humaira have put in a great performance to make our nation proud in the 31st SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam and the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2022 in Goyang, just to name a few.

“On the hand, Fedealis also did well and brought home a gold medal for the state in the just concluded 13th TM (WTF)-NSC-Milo National Taekwondo Championship 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

“He also won himself a silver medal in the 15th Asean Taekwondo Federation Championship hold in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam last year,” he said.

Azizul said he is also proud of Sarawak for again managing to produce taekwondo athletes for Malaysia.

“The only thing I wish from our young talents is to do their best to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience from other strong national and international players,” he added.