Unemployed man in Kuching jailed eight months for house-trespass

KUCHING (March 7): An unemployed man was sentenced to eight months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing house-trespass in April, last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mahmud Muhi, 45, who was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides an imprisonment term for up to three years or a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Mahmud committed the offence at a house belonging to a 47-year-old man located in Jalan Ellis here around 1.40pm on April 22, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the house, who was the complainant, found Mahmud along with a car in the house compound around 1.40pm on the day of the incident.

The complainant did not know why Mahmud was in the compound of his house which was vacant and locked.

This prompted the owner of the house to lodge a police report which led to Mahmud’s arrest.

The investigation of the case revealed that Mahmud had entered the complainant’s house compound without permission after breaking the lock of the house’s main gate.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while Mahmud was unrepresented by a legal counsel.