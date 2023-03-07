Upgrading work in Samariang area to cause water supply interruption

KUCHING (March 7): Water supply scheme upgrading works in the Samariang area will cause a water supply interruption from 7pm on March 10 (Friday) to 6am the next day.

A notice from the Kuching Water Board (KWB) said the works will involve the replacement of 700mm butterfly valve at Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa.

Consumers along Jalan Matang from Kubah Ria to Mile 9 Jalan Matang, Jalan Sultan Tengah to Damai, Jalan Bako, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub, Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Yaakub, Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin, Jalan Demak, and around Petra Jaya under the jurisdiction of the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sarawak will be affected during this period.

All areas concerned may experience low water pressure, supply interruption, or dirty water.

During the recovery period, consumers will also experience low water pressure, “air lock”, and dirty water.

KWB said it will increase the capacity of water distribution by deploying water tankers to all areas affected by the interruption until water supply within the distribution system is stabilised.

The board said it regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all consumers concerned.

For enquiries, contact the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-8866650.