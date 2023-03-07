Zahid: S’wak to have large paddy estates for local consumption, food security

KUCHING (March 7): Paddy estates will be established in Sarawak to ensure sufficient supply for domestic consumption and for food security, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was one of the 60 decisions reached at the first 2023 Coordination Meeting between the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Sarawak government at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

“It is agreed Felcra will cooperate with the state government to establish rice estates to supply for domestic consumption and this will be done on a large scale.

“The Sarawak government will announce it when it is approved by the state cabinet. The announcement will be made by the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) on this matter,” he told a press conference held after he chaired the meeting,

On another matter, Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the pre-contract (Pre-Q) requirements now practised by the Sarawak government will be used as benchmark by the KKDW.

“It will be used as a guide by KKDW not only in Sarawak but also in other regions and states, because it is the best guide whereby there are no leakages happening (and it avoids) projects being delayed because the one implementing has low qualification.

“This will be overcome through benchmarking,” he added.

He also said the decisions made at the meeting represent the proactive action of the Sarawak government and KKDW for the implementation of whatever projects which have been agreed.

What is important is the proactive steps of the Sarawak government and federal government through KKDW to implement the important projects including the much needed rural infrastructure which should be implemented immediately,” he stressed.

Regarding dilapidated schools in Sarawak, he said though the matter is under the Ministry of Education his ministry will coordinate with other ministries or agencies. especially when it involves schools in villages and rural areas.

“We don’t want to use a silo approach, meaning no more silo way of implementing the projects or the programmes.

“We will coordinate our effort with other ministries, or with other Sarawak agencies or federal agencies, so we are coordinating it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zahid who is also Umno president did not want to answer questions regarding politics, saying the press conference was only about the outcome of the coordination meeting.

“We will respond in KL (Kuala Lumpur),” he said.

The coordination meeting was attended by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Uggah is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy and Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development while Dr Sim is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Also at the meeting were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, federal Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Infrastructure and Port Development deputy ministers Datuk Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo, as well as top officials from ministries and departments involved.