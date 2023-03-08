24 take part in MBKS ladies traditional costume contest

KUCHING (March 8): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) held a ladies traditional costume contest for its staff members in conjunction with International Women’s Day today.

The contest was held at the council’s headquarters auditorium and attracted participation from 24 female staff members from various divisions of the council.

In his officiating speech, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng commended female staff of MBKS for their support in enabling MBKS to achieve its mission to be one of the best local authorities among the Asian Cities Councils.

“I am proud of all the ladies in MBKS and I hope that with your skills and knowledge, you can bring MBKS standards in serving our people in MBKS areas even better, providing satisfaction for the service rendered and for the good image of the government,” he said.

As one of the city councils in Sarawak, Wee said all staff members of MBKS need to portray a good image and set a good example to other councils.

On the contest, Wee said the objective was to showcase and celebrate the state’s diverse culture, with each ethnic group having its own distinct sets of traditional attire.

“All the multi-ethnic traditional clothes of Malaysia, especially Sarawak, are multi-coloured, bespoke of their culture and radiating vibrancy.”

Wee hoped through the contest, the ethnic cultural attire would continue to grow in popularity.

“The reason for that is because we believe it is a powerful way to show connection to and pride in our heritage. It is also a great example to our younger generation to show them that our culture is not something that is reserved for museums and archives.”

Wee added that wearing cultural fashions is a way to pay homage to our ancestors and hoped it would be carried on in the future.

The MBKS Ladies Traditional Costume Contest was won by Susan Lancaster Mahali from the public health licensing division, second place went to Marina Ahen from the same division and third place was won by Dolly Charles Saches from the building division.