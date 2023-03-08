Accused of selective prosecution, govt says will consider involving PSC in appointing MACC chief

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): The government is ready to engage with relevant parties to include the bipartisan Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) in the appointment process of the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

In response to Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kota Baru MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Azalina said the government welcomes any opinion to improve the conduct of the national anti-graft body.

“The government is very open to the views and suggestions voiced by various parties including the Honourable Member to improve the effectiveness of the MACC.

“The relevant parties will examine this matter for appropriate action,” she said in a parliamentary reply.

Previously, PN leaders had accused the government of abusing its agencies to persecute Opposition leaders.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin previously said that the government has turned its agencies into political weapons to allegedly kill PN’s credibility.

The statement came after PN component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s accounts were frozen after being probed by MACC for obtaining money through illegal proceedings. – Malay Mail