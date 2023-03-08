Australian investors keen to set up manufacturing facility in S’wak

KUCHING (March 8): Investors from Australia have expressed their interest to invest in green metal manufacturing, according to a press release from the International Trade, Industry and Investment Ministry.

The press release said the Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan met with the investors in his office at Wisma Sumber Alam yesterday.

In welcoming their interest to invest in Sarawak, the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the ministry will facilitate the company on their proposal.

Agencies such as Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Lembaga Air Kawasan Utara (Laku), Department of Environment (DOE), Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) were among others present at the meeting with the Australian investors.

The press release said Sarawak has become a popular investment destination due to the many comparative advantages including availability of green hydropower which investors would leverage in their production as they strive for carbon neutrality.