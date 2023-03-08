Boy in Kuching fined RM1,000 for making false police report

KUCHING (March 8) A 18-year-old boy was fined RM1,000 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for making a false police report that he had been robbed.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted the youthful offender on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code after reviewing his social report presented by the Social Welfare Department.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to six months or a maximum of RM2,000 fine, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at Gita police station here around 1.45pm on Jan 25, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the boy was investigated by a police officer after lodging a police report claiming that he was robbed of his mobile phone and RM70 when he and his friend were approached by an unknown man at the Amphitheatre here around 8.30am.

The investigation of this case further revealed that the incident was fabricated.

It is understood that prior to the incident, the boy had broken the screen of his mobile phone during a fight with his girlfriend, which led to him lodging the report as he was scared of being scolded by his father for damaging the mobile phone.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the boy was unrepresented by a legal counsel.