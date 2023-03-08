Call to restore full fledge free-duty status for Labuan

LABUAN (March 8): A call was made to restore the full-fledged duty-free island status for Labuan to boost economic development here.

“In the past, our economy was vibrant, coupled with the duty-free status, which was among the main attractions to the island.

“Not only was the economy vibrant, there were a lot of job opportunities available. It was easier to do business then.

“When tax was imposed on certain goods, Labuan seemed to have lost its charm,” said Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Labuan immediate past chairman, Peter Pikul.

Returning the full fledge free-duty status would reignite economy and create more job opportunities on the island.

On another development, sharing the sentiments of his fellow Labuanites, Pikul also believes that constructing a bridge to connect Labuan and mainland Sabah would bring about multiple benefits to the island and the surrounding region.

“The bridge will definitely provide a more convenient and faster mode of transportation for people and goods, as currently Labuan is only accessible by air and sea.

“To date, most businesses in Labuan depend on RoRo ferry services as their means of transportation because it is relatively cheaper, but which costs them huge gaps in delivery time. It is not cost effective,” said Pikul, who is also the KDCA Supreme Council member.

Consequently, he added it will be more economical for businesses to operate and expand, and ultimately, end-users who consist mainly of the ordinary ‘rakyat’ will benefit.

“This is an important responsibility of the government and good governance.”

He added that having the bridge would also increase the number of tourists to Labuan, as it will make the island more accessible to visitors with more options and convenience.

“Of late, there have been on-going arguments regarding the need for a Labuan-Sabah bridge. I urge the authorities to listen to the voice of the people who aspire for the bridge, both as part of the government’s social obligation towards the people, as well as serve for a positive impetus to enhance the economy of not only Labuan but its peripheral areas,” he concluded.