Chief Syarie judge: S’wak Syariah Justice Dept protects rights of wives, children with alimony

MIRI (March 8): The Sarawak Syariah Justice Department (JKSS), through the Family Support Division (BSK), will always protect the rights of wives and children against husbands or fathers who fail to comply with the maintenance order issued by the Syariah Court.

JKSS Chief Syarie Judge Datu Awang Suhaili Ledi said BSK is a division responsible for implementing and enforcing the alimony order of the Syariah Court, in relation to arrears of child support, spousal support, iddah and mutaah.

“To ensure the process of enforcing the Syariah Court’s order run smoothly, particularly on maintenance arrears, BSK has created the Monitoring Unit (UP), Advisory Service Unit Legislation (UKNP), Enforcement Unit and Order Implementation (UPPP) and Fund Management Unit (UPD),” he stated in his address when officiating at the presentation of BSK Assistance Fund and Asnaf contribution at Miri Marriot Resort and Spa (MMRS) yesterday.

Awang Suhaili said all the units act in tandem to ensure that the judgment creditors, especially children and wives, are not persecuted for the father’s or husband’s failure to adhere to the alimony order.

He said the increased cost of living could not be used as an excuse by a husband or father to ignore their responsibilities.

On the BSK assistance, he said the fund is supervised by the UPD unit specifically for BSK customers, namely wives and children who obtained a maintenance order from the Syariah Court.

He explained that the assistance fund is given to ensure the welfare of wives and children is taken off while waiting for the alimony enforcement proceedings to be completed.

Later at the function, he presented BSK fund assistance to 17 recipients from Kuching and Miri.

He also presented asnaf contributions from JKSS Welfare & Recreation Club to five recipients.

Also present were JKSS chief registrar Abdul Karim Mohd Nuli, administrative officer Arshad Samsu who represented Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusud and Malay community leader for Miri division Temenggong Dato Abdul Rahman Abang Fadzail.