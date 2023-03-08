Chinese, Malaysian divers meet for first dive in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): Three years after the pandemic, both Chinese and Malaysian divers will convene at Mabul island off the southeastern coast of Borneo in Malaysia.

With about 60 China divers and 20 Malaysian divers will be on a six-day dive trip at Mabul island.

The China divers were the passengers on board flight AirAsia, Guangzhou to Kota Kinabalu which was reinstated on 2nd March 2023.

Apart from diving, the group will be giving out donations to a school in Mabul.

“With the reinstatement of flights from China this signifies the rebuilding of China market for tourism in Sabah of Borneo in Malaysia,” Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said in a statement on Sunday. “This dive group is a testimony of that.”

With the reopening of China’s outbound tourism market and the resumption of international flights, there will be a surge in the number of diving enthusiasts to not only Semporna, but also to Sabah as a whole,” she added.

The event is co-organised by Enthusiast Scuba Diving Association Guangzhou China, One Diving Services Guangzhou China, Guizhou Dive Diving Club China, Malaysia China Folklore Culture Tourism Association – MCCTA, Guangzhou Asian World Travel China, Master Wei Xuan Student Trip and Majestic Dive Malaysia with the support Sabah Tourism Board as well as Tourism Malaysia.

Located on the east coast of Sabah, Semporna is a world-class diving and tourism hotspot. Sipadan Island, the only deep-sea island in Malaysia, is a must-visit destination for diving enthusiasts. It is also well-known as one of the top ten diving sites in the world making it the choice of destination for the group’s first dive.

It takes only 15 minutes boat transfer from Sipadan Island to Borneo Diving Resort on Mabul island. It features a total of 113 luxury villas and comprehensive facilities, aiming to offer top-notch diving and vacation experiences to all guests.