Cops told remain vigilant, be on alert during current North East Monsoon season

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata has urged his men to remain vigilant and be on their toes during the current North East Monsoon season.

Mancha said the police should be prepared in terms of manpower and logistics to assist the flood victims.

“This is because the police are the leading agency to plan for operations during a calamity,” he said during the Sarawak Police Contingent’s monthly assembly this morning.

Mancha also called upon his men to maintain their physical and mental health, which is vital for them in discharging their policing duties.

“Personnel and officers are also encouraged to go for health checks to maintain their health,” he added.

On another note, Mancha reminded his men of the call by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani for them to maintain their discipline.

He warned that any crime or disciplinary offences that are committed by police personnel will be met with strict action.

“The police will not compromise with any individuals who have tarred the force’s image,” he said.

Mancha added that this is also to prevent the public to have a negative perception towards the police just because of a few rotten apples.