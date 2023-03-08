Deputy chief pins blame for Aspirasi’s woes on Soo

SIBU (March 8): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) deputy chairman Simon Tiong Ing Tung attributes the current happenings in the party to only one person.

He said the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Lina Soo at the party’s Feb 12 annual general meeting was in response to Soo’s challenge posted in the party’s Supreme Council WhatsApp chat group for members to propose a motion, if any, to request any party supreme council member to resign or step down.

“She made the call on the third week of January 2023 and since we have submitted a motion for the president to be removed, she should therefore step down gracefully,” he said in a press statement.

Tiong, who was the proposer for the motion, said the vote of no confidence was constitutional and in accordance with procedures.

“But Soo was disruptive during the February 12, 2023 annual general meeting when she created chaos and confusion beyond control. Thus, there was a motion to remove her from the party AGM and to remove her party membership due to her indiscipline at the AGM,” he said.

He said 90 per cent of those at the AGM voted in favour of the motion.

“Therefore, effective the afternoon of February 12, 2023, at and around 1.40pm, Soo is no longer a party member and therefore she cannot represent Aspirasi.”

Tiong recalled that Soo had participated in many elections – in Padungan in 2021, Pending (2016) and Stampin in the 2013 general election – and lost in all the elections.

He said this reflected Sarawakians’ rejection of her as a leader, as even all candidates of the party during the past elections when she was the election director had lost their deposits.

“Despite her membership being revoked, we noticed with regret that Soo continued to claim that she is still the Aspirasi party president. Many members are confused, why when a party president’s membership is revoked and official letter served on her, she can still claim to be party president. It is ridiculous.”

Tiong said they had asked their lawyers to write to Soo legally for damages as she had claimed that some of the party’s leaders were not Aspirasi members.

“It is a defamation issue, particularly with her publication in mass and social media. Those members whom she claimed in the media are not party members are in fact members of her Supreme Council before her membership was revoked.”

Tiong requested all Aspirasi members to remain calm, cool and patient to enable the Registrar of Societies to conduct their investigation on the complaints they had lodged.

“While we are waiting, our leaders shall continue to serve the community.”