First Kuching glamping fest takes place at AEON Mall rooftop this weekend

KUCHING (March 8): The first-ever Kuching Urban Youth Glamping Festival will be held at the rooftop of AEON Mall here this weekend (March 11 and 12).

Organised by Kelab Belia Proactif and Borneo Glamping, the two-day festival is packed with fun-filled activities for both the young and old.

Glamping is a portmanteau of the words ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ and the term was coined to describe ‘camping with style’ as opposed to the traditional camping setups.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki said among the highlights on the first day of the event include an outdoor camping and gears exhibition, skateboard performances by the Black Brigade Skateboard Academy, DIY crafting experiences, as well as a Best Tent Contest and Best IG Photo Contest.

“Visitors can also participate in a coffee chat dialogue with our Deputy Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dr Ripin Lamat, and engage with the youth entrepreneurs as well,” he told a press conference here.

He said during the second day of the festival, there will be a K9 Unit demonstration, survival demonstration by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) as well as a Best Breakfast Presentation Competition among the participating glampers.

“The festival will also showcase more than 10 booths by local youth entrepreneurs displaying a range of products and services.

“In addition, our Sarawak Scouts will also be sending their members to showcase their Scout camping gadgets and structures as well as perform some demonstrations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching Urban Youth Glamping Festival organising chairman Shenton Tan said an estimated 3,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

“We have more than 40 tents of glampers who have registered for the festival including those not only from Kuching, but also from Sarikei, Sibu and Miri.

“However, there are still glamping spots and packages available for booking and those who are interested are welcome to do so,” he said.

For further information, call Tan on 012-8989963.