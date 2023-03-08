Foreigner claims trial to raping 13-year-old girl in Matang

KUCHING (March 8): An Indonesian man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping a 13-year-old girl between November and December 2022.

Riduanwansyah, who hails from Sambas, Indonesia, pleaded not guilty before Judge Maris Agan to a charge framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Maris fixed June 8 for case management after deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian appealed for two months to complete the documentation under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judge also ordered for Riduanwansyah to be further remanded in Puncak Borneo Prison while awaiting the case management date.

He allegedly committed the offence in Matang here between November to December last year.

It is understood that a doctor filed a police report after discovering the victim was two months pregnant.

Riduanwansyah was subsequently arrested on Feb 22, 2023, around 11.50am at a Jalan Matang petrol station.

Further investigation found he had remained in the state without valid authorisation after the expiration of his social visit pass on Dec 7, 2019.

For that offence, he was charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000, or imprisonment up to five years, or both upon conviction.

Maris fined him RM10,000 in default four months in jail after Riduanwansyah pleaded guilty to that offence.

In mitigation, he appealed for a lenient sentence and claimed he married the victim in December 2022.

He also claimed he could not renew his social visit pass as he worked as a labourer for RM60 a day.

Ruvinasini requested a deterrent sentence against Riduanwansyah for the case under the Immigration Act as the offence is increasing and this would be a message to other foreigners who want to enter Malaysia to be respectful of Immigration law.

For the rape case, Ruvinasini requested no bail as it is a non-bailable offence, and that there would be a high possibility that Riduanwansyah might abscond.

She also requested for his passport to be retained by the prosecution.