In Miri, batik python caught after swallowing bird in cage

MIRI (March 8) The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel have captured a one-metre-long batik python after the reptile swallowed a bird in the cage at house in Kampung Luak today.

In a statement, Miri APM said they received a call from a 38-year-old villager at 7.25am and a team was mobilised to the house to capture the snake.

“Upon arrival, the team discovered that the reptile had already swallowed the bird in the cage. The male complainant discovered the reptile when he wanted to feed his bird,” it added.

APM Miri said it took about four minutes for the team to catch the reptile using a snare.

The operation ended at 7.44am and the batik python was released back into its habitat.

Earlier, APM Miri said the same team had also captured another batik python measuring 2.5 metres in a parking lot at Miri Times Square.

“The reptile was first spotted by a 32-year-old male complainant who was patrolling the area. The team took about nine minutes to catch the reptile.”

The operation ended at 1.33am and the batik python was released back into its habitat.