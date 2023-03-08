It’s not right for MACC to charge me, says witness

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): A former deputy director of the State Water Department on Wednesday told the corruption trial involving the department’s two former officials that in his view it was not right for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to previously charge him with 146 counts of money laundering.

Teo Chee Kong, 57, who is the prosecution’s star witness, said that the MACC had acted not right when charging him with the alleged offences.

Under cross examination, counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan who represented Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, who was the former deputy director of the department before Teo took over the post when Lim retired, had asked Teo that “In your mind, MACC’s move to charge you with 146 charges was not right?”

Teo, who took a while to answer the question, had responded by answering “correct” to the question.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat had earlier raised objection to the question on the grounds that their witness was not in a position to answer that question because he had no knowledge of the said question unless if he was given an authority to answer on behalf of the MACC.

In reply, Tan argued that his question was very simple and clear and it was up to the witness whether he wanted to answer it or not.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat then said that this question was merely asking the witness’ opinion and the judge had reminded Teo to not being too defensive when answering questions from lawyer and reminded him of his role as a witness in this trial.

The judge further explained to Teo to answer any questions based on his knowledge and if he did not know the answer, he could answer he did not know or he was not sure.

The judge also told Teo to answer questions honestly since he was no longer one of the accused persons in this case.

To a suggestion, Teo disagreed that the amount of charges he previously faced showed that MACC was satisfied that he (Teo) had allegedly committed the offences between 2005 to 2016.

To a question, Teo said that he did not know that there were only four charges against Lim around October and November 2016.

To another question, the witness also said he did not know what were the charges against Lim.

On March 17, 2022, Teo was cleared from the said 146 charges by the same court after the prosecution confirmed that they will no longer wish to prosecute him and there were no more pending investigations against hin.

Teo was charged under Sections 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1) (b), of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

The first 78 charges alleged Teo of possessing the lands obtained from illegal activities through 78 transactions of transferring ownership worth RM12,705,203.70.

The other 68 counts accused Teo of possessing cash amounting to RM7,930,810.48 which were 5,952,050.00 of Malaysian Ringgit and RM1,978,760.48 from foreign currency and also cash of RM12,287,240.07 at financial institutions.

The charges stated that Teo had committed the alleged offences at separate locations at land district offices and bank branches here, Penampang and Beaufort between 2005 and 2016.

It was reported on March 17, 2022 that Teo had fully paid RM30 million compound under Section 92 (1) of the AMLATFPUA 2001 and the application related to the lands belonged Teo was withdrawn, whereas on the overseas properties that were granted restriction orders on October 19 and December 13, both in 2017, had been revoked with immediate effect.

It was further reported that on the forfeiture of property on bank accounts, similar order was made that since Teo’s representation to the deputy public prosecutor’s office had been accepted.

For this trial, Lim, 68, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

As for Ag Mohd Tahir, he faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the AMLATFPUA 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim also handled the trial.

Counsel Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong also defended Lim.

Meanwhile, counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Ram Singh held a watching brief for Teo.

The trial will resume on Thursday.