MACC said to be prepping charges against top Bersatu leader

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): A very high-profile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader is believed to have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ahead of possible charges tomorrow.

The MACC has already charged two Bersatu leaders — Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad — and arrested the party’s treasurer for its investigations into suspected abuse involving the Jana Wibawa scheme the Muhyiddin administration introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When tabling Budget 2023 earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that several JanaWibawa contracts have been suspended over suspected irregularities.

Aside from the arrest and prosecution of its leaders, Bersatu has also had its bank accounts frozen as part of the MACC investigation. – Malay Mail

