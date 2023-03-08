Mental health, initiatives for first-time house buyers among issues to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Efforts to overcome mental health problems among Malaysians and initiatives to help first-time home buyers are among matters to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the question about mental health will be raised by Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) to the Minister of Health during the question and answer session.

The question on first-time house-buyers will be from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) to the Minister of Local Government Development.

He wants to know whether the government plans to provide housing subsidies for first-time home buyers among the B40 and M40 groups, as well as to extend the Rent-To-Own Scheme (RTO) to all first-time home buyers.

There will also be a question from Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) to the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change regarding the response of various industries and markets towards Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM).

Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) will pose a question to the Minister of Transport regarding the ministry’s plans to improve the public transportation system in the country for the next five years.

Also on the list is a question from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) to the Minister of Home Affairs regarding the government’s commitment to decriminalise minor drug offences to reduce the prison population in the country.

The question and answer session will be followed by the winding up of the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level by the ministers according to their respective ministries. – Bernama