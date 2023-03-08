Minimum wage: Errant bosses to get compliance notice

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): Employers who failed to pay the minimum wage of RM1,500 to their employees will be issued with compliance notice during an integrated operation by the Ministry of Human Resource.

Sabah Labour Department director Wan Zulkfli Wan Setapa said 39 offences were committed by employers during the three-day operation from March 6.

He said among the offenses were failure to keep a list of employees in the premises, making salary deductions without approval, and hiring foreign workers without valid license.

“Employers were also found to have either failed or late in paying Perkeso (Socso) contributions and interest, failing to respond and register according to the PSMB (Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad or Human Resources Development Fund), and not registering their workplace with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“Some employers also received compliance notice for not registering the machinery used in their permits under DOSH and failing to establish a policy and occupational health and safety committee at the workplace,” he said when met after the operation here on Wednesday.

He said the 39 employers would be subjected to legal action including compound and prosecution if they failed to comply with the notice issued within the specified period.

Wan Zulkfli said 60 employers from the service, construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and retail, information and telecommunications sectors were inspected during the operation.

He said the operation was aimed to ensure that the labour laws were being complied with as well as to ensure the safety, health and welfare of workers are maintained.

“We focus on employers who employ more than 10 workers to ensure compliance with the Labor Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67) and Labor Rules, National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 Minimum Wages Order 2022, and the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and Employee’s Social Security (General) Regulations 1971.

“The operation also focuses on ensuring employers comply with the Employment Insurance System Act (Act 800), Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967 as well as the Human Resource Development Berhad Act 2001,” he added.

Wan Zulkfli reminded employers in Sabah to always be aware and comply with the requirements of the Act enforced by ministries, departments and the Ministry of Human Resource.