Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security aims to make M’sia major egg exporter

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) aims to return Malaysia to its ‘glory era’ as one of the major egg exporters, through collaboration with various parties.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said that the collaboration between the ministry and the egg industry operators can have a positive impact on all parties by giving profits to farmers and at the same time, reducing the burden of price increases faced by consumers.

“It is true that five to six years ago, Malaysia was an egg exporter, we will return to that era. Insya-Allah, we will succeed by helping, and holding dialogues with large egg producers including those in Selangor.

“They also gave a positive response and we are working on this matter with the egg producers,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

In addition, he said his ministry is working to intensify the grain corn cultivation to ensure the availability of food supplies for the local livestock sector thus restoring the price of chicken and eggs in the market.

On the Paddy Crop Takaful Scheme, Mohamad said the scheme implemented by Agrobank will be launched in August this year.

“With total protection of up to RM100 million per year (compared with RM15 million per year for the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund), this scheme will produce a more sustainable rice industry as well as contributing to the country’s food security,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry, through the Department of Agriculture, has recorded 103,563 hectares of idle land throughout Peninsular Malaysia and the ministry welcomes any effort or proposal to develop the land.

According to him, under the 3rd Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the government has provided an allocation of RM13 million to MAFS to develop abandoned lands owned by agencies and ministries for the period 2023 to 2024. – Bernama