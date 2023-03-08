Miri City Council visits MBKS to learn from Kuching Festival experience

KUCHING (March 8): A nine-member delegation from Miri City Council (MCC) led by its mayor Adam Yii visited Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng yesterday at Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

After a brief courtesy call, the delegation proceeded to a briefing session on the Kuching Festival.

The purpose of the visit was to learn about the management and achievements of Kuching Festival 2022 and to share experiences.

Kuching Festival Food Fair 2022 chairperson Cr Goh Tze Hui, deputy chairpersons Cr Wilfred Mujah Aton and Cr Iskandar Sharkawi, and all the secretariat members involved were present.

The study visit aimed to ensure the smooth implementation of the Miri Food Fair, which is going to be held this year and also to ensure that it will receive a good response from the people of Miri.

The exchange and sharing session covered common issues, solutions, and applicable standard operating procedures during the Kuching Festival.