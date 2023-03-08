Motorcyclist in Asajaya suffers serious injuries after crashing onto lorry

KUCHING (March 8): A 55-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a lorry near the Asajaya Sports Complex near here around 11am today.

According to sources, the victim from Kampung Bintawa Ulu crashed into the right side of the lorry while negotiating a bend, before being thrown onto the road.

Motorists who witnessed the crash called an ambulance, who sent the victim to the Asajaya clinic to be treated.

He was later transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s redzone around 1pm with head injuries and some broken bones.

The lorry driver was not hurt in the incident.

As of time of writing, the condition of the victim was yet to be determined, and the police have been contacted for more information.