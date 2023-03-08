Muhyiddin denies arrest rumour, but says must meet MACC tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he has not been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), contrary to reports claiming he was detained earlier today.

In a Facebook post, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said he had been going about his scheduled business today.

“I would like to clarify that news of my arrest at the golf course today, which was spread by a news portal, is false.

“Today, I attended several meetings related to the Bersatu annual general assembly, which will start this Friday,” said Muhyiddin.

Earlier, several news portals alleged that the Pagoh MP had been arrested by MACC officers.

It had also been rumoured that Muhyiddin had detained by MACC officers with his eldest son Fakhry Muhyiddin.

Instead, Muhyiddin said he has been asked to present himself at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow at 11am.

Checks by Malay Mail earlier found no evidence that the 75-year-old politician had been arrested.

Several Johor Bersatu leaders said all of the state’s divisional and wing leaders have been asked to accompany Muhyiddin at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10.30pm in a show of support.

Speculation that Muhyiddin would be arrested has been growing since Bersatu’s former information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged over the JanaWibawa scheme launched during his administration. – Malay Mail