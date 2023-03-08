Nanta reiterates wish to diversify civil service, calls on supporters to continue pushing for change

KUCHING (March 8): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has reiterated his call for civil service recruitment to adopt a quota system based on ethnicity.

He said the easiest way to diversify the civil service is to be guided by a quota system at the crucial intake stage, and then to follow through with continued fairness at all levels of promotion based on merit.

“For anyone who believes in the need to express his or her opinion in support of this effort, let us all continue to appeal to the leaders of the state to make the necessary changes and improvements in the system,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nanta was responding to enquiries about his initial call for an ethnicity quota system when recruiting for the state civil service.

This had received much support, including from a group comprising 161 academicians, professionals, pensioners, and corporate personalities among others, who named it the ‘Nanta Initiative’.

“In recent days following my statement in the media suggesting that the Sarawak Civil Service should recruit more Dayak and Chinese, I received many responses and also been asked for more comments, clarifications, and confirmation if I really meant what I said.

“I have been rather busy the whole of last week thus I am only able to find time now to write this. Yes, I am serious in calling for more meaningful change and improvement in the current system being applied in the recruitment of civil service officers in the Sarawak government,” he said.

He explained that the objective is to improve the current system to ensure fair opportunities for different ethnic groups wishing to serve the State Civil Service.

He also backed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent announcement for the Sarawak Civil Service to be top notch to ensure the best development and service for the state.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman had said the civil service is to hire the best and that they would be duly rewarded with higher emoluments.

“This is indeed a very good move, but more than just that, the basic principles of on merit; productivity; able to hire and fire; integrity and inclusivity, must also be an integral part of the scheme for revamping the State Civil Service,” said Nanta.

“Admirably, the Premier has already begun with the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC). This is highly commendable.”

However, he pointed out the UEC is still not recognised by the federal government.

“Next is to ensure fairness in opportunities for all. After all, much has been said about inclusivity, so let’s just do it fairly.

“I would like to state my appreciation to all who have expressed their support on this matter. It is not my intention to seek personal glory or mere popularity in this issue.

“Believe me or not, the widespread discontentment has always been simmering all this while, but admittedly as I have pointed out above, the situation has indeed changed for the better in the recent years,” he stressed.

He said the recent Sarawak government has made an effort to change the mindset and the state’s leaders, especially Abang Johari, have shown sincere interest and effort to achieve a more racially balanced Sarawak Civil Service.

“Good but not enough. Still, the revamping has got to be done for real and beginning now,” he said.

“Let’s make it real for all Sarawakians to feel contended, happy, and have a sense of belonging,” he said.

The GPS secretary-general added all stakeholders must be duty bound to ensure that Sarawak is indeed a happy place for all, including visitors and friends.