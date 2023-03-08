Over 140 in the ring for National Youth Boxing Championship at Kubah Ria

KUCHING (March 8): The National Youth Boxing Championship 2023 is currently underway at the Kubah Ria complex, Petra Jaya here until March 11.

Sarawak is represented by 78 boxers from across the state.

In total there are over 140 boxers, aged between 13 and 17, with other participants being from Johor, Penang, Sabah, Kedah, Terengganu, and Selangor.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh officially opened the event last night on behalf of Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

He thanked the Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association for hosting the third edition of the boxing championship in Kuching and opined Sarawak has the potential to be a hub for the sport.

“If the association is provided with the opportunities and strong support from the state government, maybe we can try to help set up the best facilities at boxing clubs in the state in order for Sarawak to be hub for boxing,” he said.

He also hoped the championship will provide boxers in the state with the necessary exposure and attract others to take up boxing as a sport.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said the objective of organising the championship was to discover talented boxers to represent the state.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan said the organisation is always supportive of holding activities and programmes that are beneficial to the overall development of sports in the state.

“I believe Sarawak has the potential to produce world-class boxers competing at the international level and the corporation aims to assist local associations to uncover those hidden boxing talents in the state,” he said.

On a separate matter, Awang Putrayusrie said the corporation expects a final decision from the federal Cabinet on the possibility of Sarawak hosting Sukma 2024 by the middle of this month.